Spain’s Movistar Plus+ to add Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max in spring

Telefónica-owned pay TV and streaming provider Movistar Plus+ has struck a renewal agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) that will see new streaming service Max, which is due to launch in Spain in spring 2024, join the platform.

The Movistar Plus+ deal follows news earlier this week that Max would launch on Vodafone España as part of its own renewal of its deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The addition of Max will bring HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Movistar Plus+ customers.

The streamer will also offer content spanning kids’ content, food, home, reality, lifestyle, and documentaries from brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC and ID.

As part of the deal with WBD, Movistar+ Plus will continue to be home to WBD’s linear networks Warner TV, TCM, Discovery Channel, Eurosport, and CNN.

From January 1, customers will also have access on select Movistar’s services Warner Bros movies including Barbie, Meg 2 and The Nun 2 and TV series including Friends and The Big Bang Theory as well as recent shows Mrs Davis and The Winchesters.

Cristina Burzako, CEO Movistar Plus+ said: “This alliance is very special for our platform because it completes a content offering that we consider unbeatable and highly attractive to our clients. Warner Bros. Discovery is a great international partner that will bring us highly anticipated hits from the latest films such as ‘Barbie’, as well as a selection of series, documentaries and programs. We are happy to have been able to finalize this agreement, which also guarantees that the enhanced Max platform will be on Movistar Plus+.”

Alessandro Araimo, managing director, Warner Bros. Discovery, Southern Europe, said: “We are delighted to strengthen this strategic alliance with Movistar which, thanks to our unmissable content, will allow us to reach an even wider audience. Spain represents one of the key territories for Warner Bros. Discovery and the partnership with an operator like Movistar is a crucial factor for the continued solid and steady growth of our streaming business internationally. The huge variety of movies, TV series, sports, and entertainment shows, combined with the launch of Max in 2024 will make the offer truly unparalleled.”