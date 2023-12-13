Vodafone España to add Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to TV offering from next spring

Vodafone España is to offer Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max from its launch in Spain as part of a renewal of its agreement with the studio.

Vodafone customers with HBO Max will be able to access Max from spring next year.

HBO Max is included in Vodafone’s Seriefans and Serielovers packs and in its Vodafone One Ilimitada Dúo Series and Vodafone One Hogar Ilimitable convergent packages.

The new deal with WBD is for three years, up until the end of 2026.

HBO Max (and before it, HBO España) have been part of Vodafone’s TV offering in Spain since 2016, bringing shows such as House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and Succession to local audiences.

From spring, with the anticipated launch of Max in Spain, subscribers will transition to the new offering, with access to HBO and Max originals, Warner Bros. movies, the DC universe and the Magical World of Harry Potter, in addition to channel brands including HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC and ID.

The Seriefans package currently includes HBO Max, FOXNOW, AXN Now, Warner TV Now and Cosmo On, while Serielovers includes all of the content in Seriefans plus Amazon Prime.

Subscribers to convergent offering package Vodafone One Ilimitada Max can view HBO Max content if they choose to add Seriefans in place of the Vodafone TV Esencial package that is included in the subscription.

HBO Max is already included in the Vodafone One ilimatada Dúo Series package while Vodafone One Hogar Ilimitable includes all of these along with subscriptions to Disney+ and Prime with Prime Video and rental of a 4K UHD set-top.