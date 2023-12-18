New chiefs for OTE and Hrvatski Telekom

Kostas Nebis, president of the management board of Deutsche Tekekom-owned Hrvatski Telekom, has been appointed to the same postion at Deutsche Telekom-backed Greek operator OTE.

Nebis will leave Hrvatski Telekom on July 1, 2024 Greece.

Nataša Rapaić has meanwhile been appointed president of the management board and CEO of Hrvatski Telekom, and she will assume the position on Nebis’s departure. Since 2013, she has been a member of the management board and chief operating officer for private customers at Hrvatski Telekom.

Nebis continues to hold the presidency position, which he has held since April 2019, in the interim. During his time leading the Croatian operator he was credited with driving a positive turnaround in business by placing emphasis on increasing employee and user satisfaction, achieving business results, accelerated business growth and consolidating its position on the market, all accompanied by significant investments in Gigabit infrastructure and digital solutions.

“As President of the management Board, Kostas Nebis played a key role in the success of Hrvatski Telekom. Kostas successfully led HT by putting customers at the center, while creating the foundation for future business development. I am grateful to him for his commitment and happy that we will continue to cooperate when he assumes the position of President of the Management Board of OTE in Greece. With Nataša Rapaić, we have a strong successor from our own ranks. Considering her focus on the development and growth of the business and the excellent results achieved so far, Nataša will continue the success story of Hrvatski Telekom as the president of the management board,” said Dominique Leroy , member of the Deutsche Telekom management board for Europe.