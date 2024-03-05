Blue Ant’s Love Pets debuts on The Roku Channel Canada

Production studio and channel operator, Blue Ant Media, has launched FAST channel, Love Pets, on The Roku Channel in Canada.

Blue Ant debuted the pet-themed channel last year, rolling out in 27 countries across the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Love Pets features “heartfelt and compelling” stories about animals and family pets, said the company. It’s shows will explore the emotional bonds that people and caregivers have with animals.

Among the slate titles to air on Love Pets are wildlife rescue shows Hope For Wildlife and Bondi Vet Seasons. Vet on the Hill follows the day-to-day live of vet Dr. Scott Miller at his clinic in a small UK town and Work on the Wild Side shares the highs and lows of UK vets and volunteers who have moved to South Africa to help rescue, rehabilitate and release animals back into the wild. Whilst, Pick-a-Puppy follows families as they visit breeders and animal shelters in search of the their ideal pet dog.

“Launching Love Pets on The Roku Channel significantly expands the brand’s audience reach on one of Canada’s leading free-streaming platforms,” said Jamie Schouela, President, Global Channels & Media, Blue Ant Media. “The channel’s programming, which features endearing and exclusive stories about pets and the people who care for them, is quickly building a fan base of loyal viewers.”

Blue Ant’s portfolio of FAST channels include Love Nature, HauntTV, Total Crime, Homeful, HistoryTime, Love Pets, Love Drama and Drag Race Universe. The company’s suite of FAST channels is available on platforms such as The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Freevee, and LG.

Blue Ant also operates free streaming and pay TV channels under several media brands internationally, including Cottage Life, Smithsonian Channel Canada, BBC Earth Canada.