DAZN Combat debuts on Evision’s Starz ON in MENA

FAST channel DAZN Combat, featuring boxing, MMA and other combat competitions, has launched on MENA streamer Starz ON.

The sports streaming giant DAZN inked a deal with E&-owned media outfit and content aggregator Evision to distribute the FAST channel on the company’s ad-supported platform.

Starz ON debuted on the market towards the end of 2023. It is powered by an AI driven ad technology smart targeting users based on their preferences, behaviour and geolocation.

The platform provides a mix of regional and global content in multiple languages, combining FAST linear channels and a library of on-demand content for viewers. The launch came following e&’s acquisition of a majority stake in streamer Starzplay Arabia last year.

DAZN Combat is home to boxing and MMA fignts, including live events, highlights, archive fights and documentaries. It will show live boxing events, including Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy and DAZN MF: X Series and combat sports including Ansgar Fighting League, Brave Combat Federation, Oktagon MMA, KOK, MMA Bushido, TNA iMPACT, Rajdamanern World Series, and Dream Boxing.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “This partnership highlights our commitment to global distribution to sports fans worldwide. Our content will now be available in the MENA region, one of the most evolving and exciting sports entertainment markets. We are thrilled to be increasing our presence in MENA and providing anytime, anywhere sports entertainment to passionate fans. With our market-leading rights and technology, this FAST channel will offer the best of boxing, MMA, and other top-tier fight sports.”

Olivier Bramly, CEO Evision, said: “evision is pioneering a new approach to OTT streaming services with the launch of OTT free-to-watch streaming platform ‘Starz ON’, to bring a variety of content in addition to sports all for free. We believe our partnership with DAZN will open exceptional opportunities for both companies to serve the huge demand for sports content, and especially ride on the soaring popularity for combat sports in the region.”