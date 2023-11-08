E& launches new FAST and AVOD streamer Starz On

E&-owned media outfit Evision has launched a new FAST and AVOD-based streaming service, Starz On.

According to e&, formerly known as Etisalat, the new offering will be powered by an AI driven ad technology smart targeting users based on their preferences, behaviour and geolocation.

Starz On will offer a mix of regional and global content tailored to the needs of its audience in multiple languages, combining FAST linear channels and a library of on-demand content for viewers across the MENA region.

Evision, the media and entertainment arm of e&, which aggregates content for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region, says that Starz On will bring viewers regional, Hollywood, Bollywood, English, Arabic, and French content in addition to sports all for free.

This new platform is available to all users based in the MENA region and West Africa, allowing them to access FAST channels on their Android and iOS devices.

Subscribers will have access to 50 FAST and linear channels in addition to thousands of hours of on-demand content for free, with plans to expand the content offering to more than 25,000 hours and over 100 channels by 2024. It will be available on all devices and SmartTVs, according to e&.

Subscribers will also have access to exclusive FAST and in-house linear channels such as StarzOn Kids, StarzOn Chilz and StarzOn Thrillz. Additionally, over 40 premium channels including in news, reality shows and Bollywood, sports will be offered.

Starz On will offer addressable advertising and personalisation. The new platform will also offer download and play features and a user experience including a premium content navigation menu, auto-play and promotions for featured brands, languages and genres.

Content will be available in multiple languages including English, Arabic, French, South Asian and others.

The launch follows e&’s acquisition of a majority stake in streamer Starzplay Arabia last year.

Starz On users have the option to subscribe to Starzplay to watch premium entertainment and live sports such as cricket, rugby, and Serie A Italian football.

In MENA, would-be users can download Starz On from Google Play Market and Apple iOS.

Long-term strategy

Evision said the move was part of its long-term strategy to develop services that enable users to get the most out of online content, using cloud-based technologies to promote a digital lifestyle.

Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO, e& life, said: “Starz On is more than a service, it’s an experience. As e& transforms into a global technology group, e& life is championing a revolutionary AI-powered digital journey and we look forward to changing the landscape of the streaming industry with a positive impact on the communities we serve. Starz On is poised to redefine the dynamics of regional entertainment and become the gold standard in streaming.

“Starz On is destined to become a cultural phenomenon, hosting shows that profoundly influence and shape societal trends, strengthen its position as the embodiment of must-see television in the streaming world.”

Olivier Bramly, CEO, evision said: “Currently, the growth of video streaming in the MENA region is expected to proliferate over the next five years. evision is bridging the content gap for a multilingual free ad-supported platform in the MENA region and is committed to becoming a pioneering leader in the region by offering free access to premium entertainment that will be a game changer for everyone.

“The new streaming platform will include AI-based recommendations to engage users and deliver exceptional, relevant content to audiences to enhance their experience. Users will be segmented and targeted across different groups. In addition, more cutting-edge features will be continuously integrated into the outstanding interface to enhance the customer experience and provide a value-added offering for advertisers.”