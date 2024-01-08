TF1 Group and Free extend partnership with new distribution agreement

French broadcaster TF1 Group and and Iliad company’s Free have expanded their partnership, with a new distribution agreement that will provide the broadband operator’s subscribers access to the new free streaming service – TF1+.

The deal is effective from this month, with Freebox subscribers to have unlimited access to over 15,000 hours of TF1+ programming. The French broadcaster’s streaming hub launched today in the region, following the shutting down of TF1, France Télévisions and M6 joint streamer Salto.

TF1+ launches with 200 films, 200 TV titles, 200 series shows, entertainment franchises, 50 FAST channels, news offering – Top Info, as well as a kids and young adult offering.

The streaming service also launches with the tech enhancement Top Chrono which creates specific highlights of football or rugby matches tailored to the time users have available. In addition, the recommendation engine Synchro helps several people choose content to watch together, according to TF1. The technology will become available from this spring.

As part of the partnership, Freebox subscribers will still have access all of the TF1 group’s DTT channels (TF1, TMC, LCI, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films) and the TF1 group’s programmes on catch-up (MYTF1) through the OQEE by Free app and via smart TVs.

The deployment of the TF1+ platform will be effective during January for subscribers with a Freebox Pop, and then gradually over the following weeks for other Freebox subscribers.