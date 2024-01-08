TF1+ launches today

TF1+, the French commercial broadcaster’s new streaming service, launches today.

The launch of the new free-to-view streamer follows the closure of paid-for streaming service Salto, originally conceived as a joint venture between pubcaster France Télévisions, TF1 and commercial rival M6, and the collapse of TF1’s plans to merge with M6.

The launch comes alongside a drive by TF1 to fortify its position, with other initiatives including the launch of Bonjour! La Matinale TF1, a new morning magazine programme airing from 07:00-09:30 daily, fronted by former BFM TV presenter Bruce Toussaint in direct competition with France 2’s Télématin, and the revival of soap opera Blus Belle La Vie, previously aired by the public broadcaster.

TF1 has previously said that TF1+ is intended as a unique destination for news and entertainment with a premium programme offering.

Available on four screens, TF1+ will be distributed by Orange, Bouygues Telecom and (from March) by SFR – but not, so far, by Xavier Niel’s Free.

It will also be available on smart TVs and streaming sticks including Google TV, Android TV, Samsung, LG, Philips, Hisense, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. From April, the latest smart TVs from Hisense will have a dedicated TF1+ button on their remote controls.

The streamer will offer some 15,000 hours of content, available free to view. It will include a catalogue of 200 theatrical films and the same number of TV films and TV series respectively.

While the streamer is intended, unlike Salto, predominantly as a free, advertising-funded offering, a premium version of the service is available without advertising, priced at €5.99 a month or €59.99 a year.

Plans for the service, which replaces the existing MYTF1 offering and subscription service MYTF1Max, were revealed by TF1 CEO Rodolphe Belmer in November.