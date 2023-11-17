TF1 to launch new streaming platform in January

France’s TF1 is to launch a new streaming platform at the start of next year, CEO Rodolphe Belmer has revealed.

Interviewed by Le Figaro newspaper, Belmer said that the new offering, dubbed TF1+ would launch on January 8 on the set-tops of Orange, SFR and Bouygues Telecom as well as smart TV platforms.

Belmer said that the new platform would be positioned as the leading French Free streaming offering.

The service, which will replace the existing MYTF1 offering and subscription service MYTF1Max, will not include a pay element.

Belmer said that MYTF1 Is currently used by 27.5 million user per month with a seven-day only catch-up offering. He said that TF1+ would extend this window to a minimum of 30 days, and up to a maximum of 48 months.

TF1+ will offer some 15,000 hours of free programming, including flagship shows such as Koh-Lanta and The Voice, along with some exclusive content.

Advanced features will include instant highlight packages on-demand, something trialed by the broadcaster during the Rugby World Cup, spanning sports (Top Chrono) and news (Top Info).

Other advanced elements include recommendations targeted at multiple users watching at the same time, where the algorithm will adjust recommendations to take into account the personal profile preferences of all those watching.

Belmer said the latter feature could also enable more effective targeted advertising.

The launch of TF1+ comes after the failure of the last attempt by French broadcasters to create a national streaming champion in the form of Salto, and TF1’s abortive merger with M6.

The streaming service’s launch date coincides with the launch on the main channel of a new version of the once highly-popular French soap Plus Belle La Vie, which ended its long run on public channel France 3 last year.

The new version of the show, titled Plus Belle La Vie, Encore Plus Belle, will air as a daytime soap, replacing current affairs programme 13 Heures.