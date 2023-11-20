Sky Sports gains rights to NCAA College Football and Basketball

Sky Sports has gained the UK broadcasting rights NCAA College Football and Basketball in a deal with Disney-owned sports media giant, ESPN.

As part of the agreement, Sky Sports will show NCAA College Football including all Bowl games through to the end of the 2024/2025 season. The UK sports broadcaster will also air three NCAA Basketball games per week amidst the 2023/24 season, including coverage of the NCAA Division one men’s basketball tournament, March Madness.

The college football’s popular build-up show, College GameDay Live will broadcast every Saturday on Sky Sports, from a different college campus or game site each week of the season,

The Georgia Bulldogs currently reign as college football’s back-to-back national champions. The College Football season will also precede the 2024 NFL Draft.

Coverage of NCAA College Football already kicked off on Saturday November 18, with programming on Sky Sports NFL at GMT 2pm.