Sky Sports and Now to air Cricket World Cup knock-out stages in Hindi

The UK’s Sky Sports and Sky’s streaming service Now are to show the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup knock-out stages with dedicated Hindi commentary – said to be a first in broadcasting from a mainstream player like Sky.

The commentary will be available for the semi-finals between India v New Zealand today and South Africa v Australia tomorrow as well as Sunday’s final.

Sky Sports said this will be the first time that cricket fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch the games in Hindi on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports is broadcasting the world feed, courtesy of Star Sports, available to view on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event – with English commentary of the semi-finals starting from 08:00.

Hindi commentary started on Sky Sports Arena at 08:20.

Sky commentary will come from Ian Ward, Eoin Morgan and Nasser Hussain for the first semi-final in Mumbai, and then Michael Atherton in Kolkata for the second.

The final will take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday (from 07:30 on air ahead of the first ball at 08:30, with Hindi commentary available on Sky Sports Mix from 08:20.