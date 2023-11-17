Sport1 launches dedicated FAST channel

German sports channel Sport1 has launched its first dedicated FAST channel, Sport1 Motor.

The channel will air car documentary formats, stories about luxury sports cars and reports, for example on electromobility.

Sport1 has teamed up with Samsung TV Plus to launch the FAST channel, which will feature formats such as Die PS Profis – Mehr Power aus dem Pott, Autoperlen, Car Maniac and Triebwerk.

The new channel will be available on all Samsung Smart TV and Galaxy devices via the free Samsung TV Plus app.

Benedikt Frey, Samsung TV Plus lead DACH, said: “We are very excited to partner with Sport1, one of the most important consumer brands in the German sports broadcast environment, to launch their brand new FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus. Samsung’s goal is to cater to all audiences and genres, and the launch of Sport1 on Samsung TV Plus will allow us to offer premium motorsport content to our viewership in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.”

Andreas Gerhardt, Chief Distribution Officer Sport1, said: “We have closely observed the development of the FAST channels and are convinced that a market entry here is also promising for us. We are thus establishing a further pillar in our multiplatform strategy in order to specifically expand our distribution channels and forms of commercialization. We want to offer a suitable product for the respective distribution platforms and have opted for proven and successful TV series for FAST. With Samsung TV Plus, we have found a highly recognized partner for the launch. We are also planning further expansion on other platforms.”