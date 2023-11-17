Samsung TV Plus boasts soaring usage as it upgrades with kids and music hubs

Samsung TV Plus has said its viewership grew by 60% over the last year, as the FAST platform announces a product upgrade including the launch of a dedicated kids hub and music destination.

Samsung TV Plus says it has now surpassed more than 300 channels in the US and over 2,400 channels globally spanning news, sports, entertainment, music, and other genres.

The free streaming platform – available on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, Smart Monitors, Family Hub refrigerators and on the web – said that it saw more than a 60% increase in year-over-year viewership globally for the last 12 months.

Samsung TV Plus is now rolling out version 5.2 of its platform, which it says will enhance content discovery and will feature a dedicated kids experience to connect consumers with

over 20 family-safe channels, kids shows and on-demand movies. The new destination will feature content like Blippi, Barney and Friends, Baby Einstein, Teletubbies, Caillou, The Adventures of Super Mario Bros 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Other channels in the US include PBS Kids, Strawberry Shortcake, Slugterra, Moonbug, Ryan and Friends, LEGO Channel and Kidoodle.TV .

The update will also create a new dedicated music destination where with over 200 playlists and 40-plus channels from partners Vevo, XITE and Stingray.

On-demand playlists will be available in a variety of formats, including decade-based playlists like ‘90s Country; genre-based playlists like Hip-Hop Icons; and artist-centered playlists for acts like Beyonce, Ariana Grande, The Weekend and the The Rolling Stones.

The update will also feature an expanded Movie Hub with new channels Movie Hub West, Movie Hub Action, and Movie Hub Holidays.

The service will also offer an expanded news offering, holiday-themed channels in the run-up to the holiday period, and an expanded line-up of multilingual and multicultural channels such as the recently launched 10 new first-to-FAST Spanish-language channels from ViX, TelevisaUnivision’s global streaming service, as well as the Ebony TV by Lionsgate channel.

The product update and new titles will initially be available on Samsung Smart TV models 2019-2023, rolling out later this year through early 2024 to additional Smart TV models and Galaxy mobile devices.

“With phenomenal year over year growth and an ever-expanding premium lineup of family-friendly shows, music playlists, news, sports programming and more, Samsung TV Plus has a clear foothold in the FAST landscape. We are thrilled to present our catalog of free premium content from the world’s top creators in our new user experience, designed to enable the seamless discovery of the hundreds of channels and thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows available on Samsung TV Plus,” said Salek Brodsky, SVP and GM, Samsung TV Plus.