GCN+ and GCN App to close as WBD plans to consolidate streaming brands

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is to shut down Global Cycling Network cycling streaming hub GCN+ and GCN App after two years as the media giant looks to consolidate its streaming services

GCN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Play Sports Group, a digital sports media company centered on cycling and tri-sports. Launched in 2021, GCN+ showcased live bike races with more than 300 days of racing per year, highlights, exclusive shows and cycling documentaries. It also operated non-English language channels including GCN en Español, GCN Italia, GCN Japan, GCN auf Deutsch and GCN en Français.

GCN said the decision from parent company WBD was driven by its global strategy to consolidate its streaming services, and to offer content in fewer places, to make it easier for customers to access and discover more content. The company operates sports streaming and broadcasting brands – TNT Sports, Discovery+, Eurosport and recently announced plans to include a sports tier to Max formerly known as HBO Max.

The cycling brand will close on December 19 across all countries and regions. Customers in Europe were referred to joining Discovery+, Eurosport or Eurosport Extra for access to live cycling events. However, the company noted WBD is reviewing how content will be delivered to fans outside of Europe. According to the company, pro-rata refunds will be given to subscribers from December 19 onwards.

In a statment GCN said, “Given the news, we really want to express our thanks, to you, and the hundreds of thousands of cycling fans who have supported us and subscribed to GCN+. We also want to say thank you to the talented and hard-working people at GCN+ and on the GCN App who have poured their hearts and souls into creating such amazing content. Just like you, we’re also disappointed that we will no longer be able to bring you these services. We’re really proud of everything we have achieved with GCN+ and the GCN App over the last four years, from all of the live race coverage to the 200+ films that we made.”

The company added, “We also want to add, for the sake of all the people who have worked so hard on GCN+ and the GCN App, that the reason for its closure is not because the two platforms didn’t work or were underperforming. The reality is that the media industry landscape has changed, and this is why WBD’s streaming services are being consolidated to offer content in one place.”

GCN will continue to deliver cycling content across its website and YouTube channel.