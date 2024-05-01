Viaplay renews F1 rights in the Netherlands and Nordics

Nordic streamer Viaplay Group has retained the broadcasting rights to the leading motorsport franchise, Formula 1, in the Netherlands Denmark, Norway, and Iceland through to 2029.

Viaplay will continue to show every practice, qualifying session, F1 Sprint event and Grand Prix in the Netherlands and the Nordics on the streaming platform. In Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway, programming of the tournament will be available to viewers on Viaplay’s pay-TV channels.

The streamer’s F1 coverage will also include local-language commentators, expert analysts, exclusive documentaries.

In the Netherlands, as part of the Viaplay and F1’s partnership, Viaplay customers will also have access to the franchise’s dedicated OTT platform F1 TV Pro. Through F1 TV Pro, viewers have access to international commentary, multiple onboard cameras, pitlane and paddock feeds, and in-race radio communications.

Viaplay cited that every F1 race weekend attracts around 70 million viewers worldwide, with total 2023 season viewership of 1.5 billion people.

According to the provider, F1 has approximately 12 million Dutch TV viewers (up 35% from 2022) and 5.5 million Nordic viewers in 2023.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group president and CEO, said: “Formula 1 is more than a sport – it’s a global phenomenon that spans streaming, Hollywood, social media and beyond, and fascinates fans of all ages and backgrounds throughout the year. We are proud to renew our partnership with Formula 1 in our longest agreement so far. This shows Viaplay Group’s commitment to competing for the long term and growing profitably in the Netherlands and Nordics, and to offering our viewers the most attractive and relevant content available anywhere.”

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP and chief sports & business development officer, said: “We have been home to Formula 1 for many years and just like the sports’ incredible teams, we’re always looking for that extra edge to keep us in front. Our innovative broadcasts will continue to set new standards. Every weekend – from the paddock to the pitlane and of course every inch of the track – the knowledgeable and passionate Dutch and Nordic fans can look forward to the best coverage of the most breathtaking show on Earth on Viaplay.”

Ian Holmes, Formula 1 director of Media Rights, said: “Formula 1 and Viaplay Group share a joint vision to create a world-class broadcast experience which brings our fans the drama and excitement of F1. It’s because of this dedication to quality programming that we have consistently seen Viaplay’s viewership increase year on year amongst a passionate fanbase which only continues to grow. This historic deal, also incorporating F1 TV Pro, F1’s own streaming offering will see F1 and Viaplay continue to push the boundaries of innovation, so our fans never miss a moment of wheel-to-wheel action for years to come.”