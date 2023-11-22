Banijay teams up with Pixelynx for interactive Black Mirror

Banijay Brands, the commercial arm of production giant Banijay, has teamed up with interactive specialist Pixelynx to create a series of digital experiences based on its Black Mirror series.

The pair are launching a series of immersive experiences to take participants into the world of Black Mirror over the course of a series of seasons that will evolve, hosted on the newly created Re-Up Platform, a dedicated digital hub to experience the partnership.

“Black Mirror is acclaimed for its thought-provoking episodes that offer a dark and insightful commentary on the societal impacts of technology, predicting many aspects of the future we now live in. Our goal is to bring this twisted universe to life for the superfans who want to experience a new layer of the world. Re-Up is an exciting new product we have developed for the Black Mirror IP. We are honored to share this project with the world at a time when we may need more help than usual to smile, welcome to the club,” said Inder Phull, CEO of Pixelynx

“Black Mirror is a unique brand and it fits seamlessly into Pixelynx’s digital ecosystem, for an innovative and interactive experience that will bring the series to life for fans. We always want the best partners to work with our IP, and Pixelynx is leading the way in this field, with a strong track record of delivering projects at the forefront of technology and entertainment,” said Owain Walybyoff, Chief Commercial Officer.

Black Mirror has previously been the subject of an interactive experiment in the form of the Bandersnatch episode on Netflix, where viewers could choose from five alternative endings.