United Soccer League matches to feature on CBS Sports and Paramount+ through to 2027

The United Soccer League (USL) matches will feature on Paramount Global’s US-based broadcaster CBS Sports and its premier streamer Paramount+ through to 2027.

In a deal between the sports body and the media giant, CBS Sports is to air 100 USL matches, including the USL Championship final, annually through the 2027 USL Championship and USL League One seasons. USL match coverage will be across the CBS Television Network and Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and soccer streaming service —CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The USL Championship final will broadcast on the CBS Television Network, it marks the first time USL competition will be featured on network television. Matches on the CBS Television Network will also simulcast live on Paramount+.

The US soccer organisation houses the USL Championship and USL League One which are the highest men’s professional tiers in the league.

Under the agreement, CBS Sports Golazo Network will also provide analysis and commentary of USL competition during live programming, with CBS Sports to also provide additional editorial coverage of the USL across its website and social media channels.

“CBS Sports has become a destination for soccer fans in America, and we are thrilled to bring to their platforms the unique soccer experience that only the USL provides,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “This partnership is a clear indication of the USL’s growth and impact on domestic soccer, providing us with more national TV exposure and platforms to tell stories about our players, clubs, and fans than ever before. We are entering a new, exciting phase, both on and off the field, and we look forward to working with CBS Sports over the next four years to take our leagues and our game to new heights.”

“The United Soccer League – with its expansive and growing presence across the country – is an excellent addition to CBS Sports’ premium soccer portfolio,” added Dan Weinberg, EVP, programming, CBS Sports. “We look forward to making the exciting action of the USL more easily available to fans than ever before and elevating the league with coverage across our CBS Sports platforms. With the USL’s addition to our wide array of soccer properties and robust year-round match coverage, CBS Sports continues to be the premier destination for soccer fans in this country.”