Joyn joins Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaTV in Germany

ProSiebenSat.1’s streaming service, Joyn, has launched on Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaTV in Germany.

Joyn content will be available to Deutsche Telekom’s customers with MagentaTV One and the MagentaTV Stick for no extra cost.

The Joyn app is directly pre-installed for new customers, while existing customers can gain access to the platform in the app suggestions by installing it.

MagentaTV customers will also be able to find Joyn content via the MagentaTV search tool.

Katharina Frömsdorf, CEO of Joyn: “With the launch of the Joyn app at Deutsche Telekom, MagentaTV customers can now watch Germany’s Next Topmodel, MagentaTV customers can now watch our free content more easily than ever before. Through this partnership, we are opening up additional reach for Joyn’s free streaming offer – with corresponding marketing potential. We are thus creating an even more attractive offer for MagentaTV customers.”

Arnim Butzen, head of TV at Deutsche Telekom added: “The cooperation with Joyn underlines our strategic approach. As a smart aggregator, we want to offer our MagentaTV customers aggregator together with strong partners to offer the best TV experience. With the free Joyn app gives our customers access to first-class content from numerous genres – both in the fictional and non-fictional area, there are absolute top titles.”