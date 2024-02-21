Netia launches new Android TV-based 4K Dolby Atmos box

Polsat Plus-owned Polish telecom operator Netia has launched its first Android TV-powered set-top in a move timed to combine with a brand refresh and advertising campaign.

The Sagemcom-manufactured Netia Soundbox 4K comes with four Dolby Atmos built-in speakers from Bang & Olufsen. The box supports voice commands via the Bluetooth remote control connecting and WiFi 6 as standard. The devices uses both 2.4GHz and 5GHz to make full use, Netia says, of its up to 2Gbps low-latency network.

The decoder will be available to interested 4K TV subscribers for an additional fee of PLN30 per month.

Other Polish operators including Vectra, Play and Orange have adopted Android TV.

Netia’s launch of the box comes as it adopts a new logo and brand identity more in line with that of Polsat Plus Group, which acquired Netia in 2018. The Netia brand itself will remain, however.

The brand refresh along with a set of promotional packages will be promoted via a new advertising campaign, with TV spots featuring actress Katarzyna Kwiatkowska as ‘Netia, the Goddess of Unearthly Entertainment’ along with internet ads and bus advertising in Warsaw, Kraków, Katowice, Tychy, Sosnowiec, Wrocław, the tri-city area, Lublin and Gliwice.

“We are emphasizing this new stage in the evolution of the visual identification of the Netia brand with the premiere of the completely new Netia Soundbox 4K decoder. This is the first home solution offered by an operator in Poland with built-in speakers using Dolby Atmos technology with sound optimised by Bang & Olufsen, and 4K image quality, based on the Android TV platform. Combined with fibre internet up to 2Gbps and mobile services with 5G smartphones, this is the most modern proposition in Poland,” said Tomasz Dakowski, member of the management board of Netia and general director of the B2C Area.

“Netia is not only a strong brand in the telecommunications and multimedia entertainment industry, but also a dynamically developing cloud service provider and integrator of advanced ICT solutions offered under the NetiaNext brand. In the new, evolutionary visual version of the Netia and NetiaNext brands, we strongly reflect our affiliation to the Polsat Plus Group, and at the same time we retain the brand DNA that has been built over the years,” said Andrzej Abramczuk, Netia’s CEO.