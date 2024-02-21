Leading French pay TV outfit, Canal Plus, has renewed the rights to the UEFA Champions League in French-speaking sub-Saharan Africa running until 2027.

Canal+ will broadcast the first-pick Wednesday evening matches and highlights from the UEFA Champions League for the next three seasons.

Canal+ is the only provider to offer in French-speaking Africa more than 1,000 football matches per year, according to the company. Its football programming portfolio includes the Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and Saudi Pro League.

“We are delighted to continue to offer exclusively to our African subscribers Wednesday’s first match picks and final of one of Europe’s most prestigious football competitions. This is fully in line with Canal+’s approach in Africa: we want our subscribers to have access to the best of international football,” said Jacques du Puy, president of Canal+ International.

Canal+ currently has a presence in more than 50 countries across Europe, Africa and Asia. The company has operated in Africa for over 30 years and directly serves 8 million African consumers, according to the Canal+. It also provides exclusive coverage of major international sports competitions such as the NBA, Formula 1, MotoGP or UFC.