Lorraine Heggessey: British TV content ‘alive and well’

British TV content is “alive and well”, with strong investigative journalism, drama and entertainment programming, according to Lorraine Heggessey, media executive and senior advisor, and former controller of BBC1, citing the likes of Mr Bates vs The Post Office as an example of “what British public service broadcasting does at its best”.

Heggessey said that certain genres make people “come to your platform” when they are on air live, which is why streamers are now realising they need to enter the world of live sport.

Heggessey said it was a key part of public broadcasters’ remit to reflect British society, meaning that diversity is an important element within that role, including “creating pathways” for diverse talent to prosper.

“Streamers don’t see that as their role and they don’t need to,” she said.

Heggessey said that broadcasters such as the BBC had created multiple platforms that could provide ways for different talents with different creative ambitions to reach audiences.

“We need to champion new voices across all genres,” she said. She said it was important to “disintermediate” and “give power to the authors” and “keep taking risks”.

Speaking alongside Heggessey at the event, singer Nicôle Lecky, said that for younger viewers there are multiple sources of distraction, meaning that some content such as soap operas are becoming less compelling.

She said however that she believes British free TV broadcasters are still willing to take creative risks in ways that streamers may not be willing to do.