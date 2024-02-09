Dutch Eredivisie returns to Japan’s Fuji TV

Japan’s broadcast provider, Fuji TV, has gained back the media rights to Dutch top-tier football league, Eredivisie, through to the end of the 2024-2025 season.

The Netherland’s Eredivisie will be shown live on the operator’s pay TV channel Fuji TV Next and on-demand platform FOD in Japan. Fuji TV will live broadcast up to 156 fixtures over the two seasons of the leading football tournament, with coverage to commence from Round 22 on February 16.

The deal was reached with global sports agency IMG, which sees the league return to Fuji TV. The broadcaster had previously held the rights for the seasons running from 2016 to 2020.

Fuji TV provides variety of free-to-air, paid and digital channels. The broadcaster has previously hosted coverage of the 2020 Olympics, the FIVB World Cup, Formula 1 and the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

The current Eredivisie season is featuring a number of Japanese players including Ayase Ueda (Feyenoord), Yukinari Sugawara (AZ Alkmaar), Koki Saito (Sparta Rotterdam), Shunsuke Mito (Sparta Rotterdam), Koki Ogawa (N.E.C.) and Kodai Sano (N.E.C.).