Digi debuts 5G in Spain

Romanian and international service provider Digi has debuted 5G mobile services in the highly competitive Spanish market, where it is hoping to acquire assets due to be sold off to secure regulatory approval for the impending merger of rivals MásMóvil and Orange España.

Digi said that “with the launch of the new technology, DIGI Spain mobile phone subscribers will enjoy an optimal browsing experience: superior capabilities for Internet access, fast data transfer, increased connection stability and low latency”.

Digi customers with compatible mobile phones will be to automatically connect to the 5G network at no additional cost.

Digi is the leading MVNO in Spain and the number five operator overall, with 4.5 million mobile and over 1.2 million fixed broadband connections.

At the end of last year Digi agreed to acquire spectrum held by Orange and MásMóvil in a move that may help them secure a regulatory green light for their proposed merger.

The group agreed to acquire 2x10MHz in the 1,800MHz band, 2x10MHz in the 2.1GHz band and 20 MHz in the 3.5GHz band for €120 million.

It separately concluded a national roaming agreement with Orange, but made it clear that both agreements were dependent on approval of the merger.

The EU’s competition watchdog last year set a February 15 deadline for its decision on the merger.