Sky Sports renews Netball Super League rights, with free coverage on YouTube

UK’s Sky Sports will keep its broadcasting rights to Netball Super League (NSL) in a renewed three-year deal.

The tournament will return to the UK pay TV operator tomorrow on February 17. Sky Sports’ coverage will include all of the NSL games from the season, along with the semi final, play offs, and the grand final.

One game from each regular round will also be shown for free on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

While, Sky’s operated Netball Pass will host all of the games from the opening week, two games per regular round, the play offs and the grand final on its website to global viewers.

Helen Falkus, director of multi sports at Sky Sports, said: “Since 2006, Sky Sports has had a longstanding partnership with netball, and we are thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to the sport through a renewed three-year partnership. The sport’s popularity has surged in recent years, and with the landscape of the sport’s viewing patterns continuing to evolve, this deal highlights our commitment to meeting our fans where they are, with NSL coverage shown on YouTube.”

Netball Super League managing director Claire Nelson added: “This is a hugely important milestone that enables us to showcase our sport to a bigger audience than ever before and is an incredible opportunity for the League, our clubs and our players to satisfy the appetite that we know is there.”

UK pubcaster BBC also announced it will deliver coverage of the NSL, live-streaming one game per round on its free online streaming service BBC iPlayer.