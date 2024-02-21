Orange taps SoftAtHome for LiveBox 7 speed test

Orange France has tapped SoftAtHome to provide an ‘eco-conscious’ speed test for its recently launched LiveBox 7

Orange launched the device, its latest home gateway capable of delivering ultra-fast internet speeds up to 8Gbps for businesses, last year.

Leveraging Wi-Fi 6E and SoftAtHome’s Wifi’ON, the LiveBox 7 supports multiple devices across its three frequency bands. To validate Orange’s high-speed claims, SoftAtHome has engineered what it describes as an eco-conscious speed test.

The test verifies the availability of the promised bandwidth, ranging from 0.4Gbps to 5Gbps for consumers and up to 8Gbps for businesses.

Customer care teams can initiate remote speed tests, streamlining the diagnostic process, while subscribers can run speed tests from the Orange et moi mobile app, encouraging self-service and reducing the need for call centre support.

SoftAtHome said its speed test technology is designed with the environment in mind, minimising the network’s energy use while ensuring swift and accurate performance assessments in less than a second. This solution is already in use by various operators across Europe, Asia, and the Americas

Ollivier Courtel, Marketing Director, Connected Devices and Connectivity at Orange France, said: “SoftAtHome stands as Orange’s preferred partner in fulfilling the commitments made to its valued connected home customers.”

David Viret-Lange, CEO of SoftAtHome, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Orange France to deploy our carrier-grade speed test solution. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to superior service experiences and operational efficiency. Our innovative tool ensures that Orange France can deliver the highest quality of service that their customers expect and deserve in 2024.”