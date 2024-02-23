Sky offers one-month free trial of Sky Stream

UK pay TV operator, Sky, is offering its TV customers a one-month free trial for aggregation platform, Sky Stream, including access to Sky Entertainment and Netflix from today, February 23.

The Sky Stream free trial includes Sky Original production and exclusives, along with access to Netflix for Sky TV customers.

It also houses over 150 channels and 100,000 hours of films and series across a range of TV apps all sitting in one place on the aggregation platform such as Netflix, discovery+, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Sky Stream is the latest addition to Sky’s TV product family, with the same smart user interface as Sky Glass.

The streaming platform has genre categories and new features like Restart live TV and Playlist. Customers can create endless playlists of what to watch and discover more with intelligent recommendations.

Other key features include personalised recommendations and voice control, providing easy access to content, said the company.

Sky Stream flexible 31-day rolling plan which can be cancelled anytime is priced at £29 a month, whereas the 18-month contract is available for £26 a month. Both plans include Sky Ultimate TV and Netflix, with add on packs and services including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, Paramount+ at no extra cost, BT Sport and UHD & Dolby Atmos.

The Sky Stream one-month free trial offer runs until March 31 2024, with the option to cancel the subscription at any time.