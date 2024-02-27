TiVo Broadband signs up first operator customers

Xperi-owned video technology outfit TiVo has signed up the first four operators to take its TiVo Broadband offering.

TiVo Broadband is specifically tailored for streaming services for operators’ broadband-only customers, has signed four operators. TiVo Broadband, launched in January at CES, is designed to allow operators to enhance the streaming video experience for their broadband-only customers across a range of devices, including SVOD offerings, TiVo’s FAST content network TiVo+, and customer-specific linear channels.

US telecom operators Buckeye Broadband, Blue Stream Fiber, Blue Ridge Communications and Bluepeak are among the first to offer TiVo Broadband to their subscribers. Subscribers can use TiVo Broadband across devices. It is available on Evolution Digital’s Evo Force 1 and Fuse 4K stick.

“Broadband providers have unique opportunities to harness the popularity of streaming to expand into new branded entertainment services. A robust entertainment experience platform running on a connected device offers broadband providers a way to deliver a rich variety of streaming services to customers,” said Greg Ireland, IDC’s Future Consumer research director.

“We have continued to build upon our commitment to provide our customers with the best, most cost-effective video consumption service, making the implementation of TiVo Broadband an obvious choice for us. We believe the TiVo Broadband service will provide a meaningful alternative programming source for our customers as we continue to innovate and offer complementary solutions that ease programming issues,” said Geoff Shook, president and general manager at Buckeye Broadband.

“Embracing the era of connectivity, we are enhancing the streaming video experience for broadband-only customers in new ways, across a full range of devices. TiVo Broadband is an ally for operators seeking to advance their offerings to bring consumers to the content they love faster. The commitment of four operators, since the initial launch in January, shows a strong endorsement of our partners and their confidence in our ability to deliver and support innovation,” said Jeffrey Glahn, senior vice president, global sales at TiVo.