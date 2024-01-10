TiVo unveils TiVo Broadband streaming offering

Xperi subsidiary TiVo has unveiled a new offering tailored for service providers looking to provide video streaming to broadband-only consumers – TiVo Broadband.

According to TiVo, TiVo Broadband, enables ISPs and Telecommunications Operators to deliver SVOD, TiVo+ FAST content, and customer-specific linear channels to broadband customers.

The company said TiVo Broadband is designed with a personalised user interface, full access to a library of streaming apps, operator-driven content and linear channels, seamless integration to existing broadband infrastructure and easy deployment for operators.

The platform also includes TiVo+, which houses 800 FAST channels integrated within the content-centric user interface and electronic program guide.

TiVo Broadband is available across a range of devices. The service is available for broadband providers on Evolution Digital’s EVO FORCE 1 and FUSE 4K stick.

“With the introduction of TiVo Broadband, TiVo is providing operators with a turnkey solution, enabling them to extend video services, inclusive of streaming apps, TiVo+ free linear TV and more,” said Jeffrey Glahn, SVP global sales at TiVo. “This solution aims to ease the challenges of TV fragmentation and content discovery for broadband-only users, providing a seamless and scalable way to bring an enriched entertainment experience to consumers.”

“Our companies have a common objective: to enhance the streaming video aggregation for service providers’ broadband-only customers,” said Marc Cohen, chief revenue officer at Evolution Digital. “Customers will have access to a competitively priced platform that enhances subscribers’ viewing experiences in terms of both quality and affordability, while benefiting from TiVo’s highly engaging, visually rich interface designed to drive customer satisfaction and reduce churn.”