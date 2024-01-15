Du taps CommScope for UHD set-top

UAE service provider du has tapped CommScope to supply its VIP7802 Ultra-HD set-top box.

The VIP7802 is CommScope’s next-generation set-top box with a fast quad-core CPU, a Vulkan 3D-capable GPU, and dual-band Wi-Fi 6. The VIP7802 supports 4K UltraHD resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR) formats.

CommScope said it customized the VIP7802 platform to meet du’s requirements, providing new features for TV, movies, and apps, , including advanced search capabilities, cloud PVR and updated shortcut buttons for access to various streaming services and content.

The VIP7802 set-top box comes pre-integrated with Microsoft PlayReady, Widevine, Verimatrix and delivers a full range of premium live TV, On-demand, and OTT services, including YouTube, Amazon Prime, and others.

“The UAE market is extremely competitive, and CommScope is thrilled to partner with du to deliver an exceptional, high-quality set-top box solution that will enhance our collective presence and reach in the Middle East,” said Joe Chow, SVP, Home Networks, CommScope.

“CommScope consistently strives to deliver the best total cost of ownership model and to maintain our track record of being agile and flexible to meet the needs of our partners.”

Separately, CommScope has completed the sale of its Home Networks Business to Vantiva.

The company previously announced the signing of an agreement for the said on October 3 last year. CommScope expects the impact of the divestiture to be immaterial to its adjusted EBITDA on a full-year basis.