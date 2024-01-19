France’s TF1+ records 70% increase in daily users since launch

French pubcaster TF1 Group has reported that following the launch of its free streaming service, TF1+ on January 8, it has recorded 70% increase in daily users and an 80% increase in views compared to 2023.

The launch of the free-to-view streamer replaces the operator’s MYTF1 service. It also comes off the back of the closure of French paid-for streaming destination Salto. The streaming service was a joint venture between the region’s broadcasters France Télévisions, TF1 and commercial rival M6, shutting down three years after its inception in 2020.

TF1 revealed since launch day it also gained three times as many accounts created on TF1+ compared with the average for the previous year of MYTF1.

The streaming platform is available on the web and mobile applications, as well as on 95% of connected TVs which represents 4.7 million Smart TVs. On top of this, it has launched on 10 million Orange and Bouygues boxes which marks 46% of the national installed base, said the company.

TF1+ delivers 15,000 hours of content which is free to view. It also houses a catalogue of 200 theatrical films and the same number of TV films and TV series respectively. Series available include French shows such as HPI and SAM, daily series and international shows such as Vampire Diaries. Other French content includes The Voice, Koh-Lanta, Star Academy and soap opera Plus Belle La Vie.

TF1+ is due to launch on Iliad Group’s Free boxes on January 22, followed by French telco SFR by the end of Q1 2024. An ad-free a premium offering of the service is also available priced at €5.99 a month or €59.99 a year.