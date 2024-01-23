The Australian Open sees audience growth of 13% on discovery+

Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) coverage of the Australian Open registered an audience growth of 13% overall after eight days of the competition on its streaming destination, discovery+, compared to 2023.

The media giant has reported record breaking audiences across its digital platforms during its coverage of The Australian Open, which kicked off on January 14 and comes to an end on January 28.

In addition to a 13% audience growth, the leading tennis competition saw viewing minutes soar by 17% on discovery+, compared to the year prior.

Double-digit audience growth was recorded across several markets so far, including in Finland up by 45%, Denmark up by 26% and Germany up by 24%.

Eurosport App which is also streaming tennis matches from the Australian tournament saw viewers increase in Hungary by 25% and France by 13%.

The Australian Open is featuring on discovery+ and WBD’s broadcaster Eurosport exclusively across 50 market in Europe, with Australian tennis champion Nick Kyrgios joining the Eurosport’s commentary team.

WBD’s coverage of every match at the Australian Open continues this week on discovery+ and Eurosport.