WBD’s TVN adds raft of 15 FAST channels to Poland’s Player

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Polish broadcaster and pay TV provider TVN is adding a raft of 15 FAST channels to its Player streaming platform.

Player is simultaneously introducing a space on its offering for free on-demand content.

The 15 FAST channels will offer a selection of TVN, Warner Bros. and Discovery content, with some content available on existing TVN over-the-air channels TTV, TVN7 and Metro also being made available via the FAST services.

All existing VOD.pl users will be redirected to the new free Player zone, and will be able to log in using their existing TVN account.

The 15 channels to be launched are TVN Kultowe Seriale, TVN Telenowele, TVN Seriale o Kobietach, TVN Momenty Prawdy, TVN Prawo I Życie, TVN Szkoła Życia, TVN Szpitalne Historie, TVN Życie Jak w Bajce, TVN Talk Show, TVN Usterka, TVN Rajska Miłość, TVN w Domu, TVN Kryminalnie, TVN Rewolucke w Kuchni and TVN Moto.

TVN is anticipating the launch of WBD’s flagship streamer Max iin the country later this year. Maciej Gozdowski, group VP of streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery Poland said that the expected launch of Max had spurred the group into “reviewing and consolidating” its digital portfolio and moving to build up Player’s position with the introduction of a free zone.

“We are always looking for new solutions to help our viewers find their favorite programs more easily. We know how much time it can take to search for interesting content on various streaming services. That’s why we’re launching FAST channels. This is a convenient solution that allows you to use the library of your favorite TVN programs in a modern way. The success of FAST channels on global markets confirms that the combination of the advantages of linear television and streaming is becoming more and more popular. I am delighted that today we can present as many as 15 completely new channels to Polish audiences, because the scale of this project is unique both from the perspective of our country and international markets. Investment in FAST channels is a step towards the future of television,” said Kasia Kieli, president and managing director of Warner Bros. Discovery Poland and CEO of TVN.