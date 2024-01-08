WBD unveils Australian Open plans, with Nick Kyrgios to join Eurosport’s commentary

The Australian Open will feature on Warner Bros. Discovery’s steaming destination discovery+ and broadcaster Eurosport exclusively across 50 market in Europe.

The tennis tournament will get underway next week from January 14-28, with live and on-demand coverage streamed exclusively on discovery+. Alongside, over 200 hours of television broadcast on Eurosport’s linear channels. WBD will also air key matches across its free-to-air networks in Europe.

Both men’s and women’s singles finals will be shown in Sweden (via K9), Finland (via TV5), Denmark (via 6’eren) and Norway (via Max). Finals highlights will feature in the UK on DMAX. Whilst the women’s singles final will be available in Poland via TVN should it feature world number one and polish player Iga Swiatek.

WBD Australian Open plans also includes broadcast of all qualifying rounds which kick off today (January 8) on Eurosport and discovery+.

In addition, Australian tennis champion Nick Kyrgios will join the Eurosport’s commentary team in Melbourne. Whilst, Eurosport will also deliver match analysis, with more content available across its online and social platforms.

Scott Young, Group SVP, Content, Production and Business Operations, WBD Sports Europe, said: “We first delivered the Australian Open under the Eurosport brand in 1995 and this year’s tournament promises to be one of the best yet, packed with so many inspiring stories and battles that fans can follow every step of the way across our channels and platforms. No other broadcaster provides a 360-degree tennis ecosystem that connects tennis fans to the sport they love like we do.”

He added, “to enhance the storytelling like never before, we’ve assembled one of the most impressive expert line-ups of tennis legends and superstars. We’re particularly excited to welcome Nick Kyrgios to our English language commentary team this year and know fans will benefit from his unique perspectives and closeness to the current crop of champions and competitors taking to the court this year.”