TNT Sports strikes rights to England’s Tour of India

UK’s TNT Sports has signed a five-year deal with the BCCI and Pitch International including wide-ranging package of rights to broadcast international cricket matches from India across its linear and online platforms.

The new agreement was only struck in a week prior to the India vs England First Test. Programming on the pay TV operator kicks off with England’s Tour of India which takes place next Thursday, January 25 and games will be be available for streaming on sister platform discovery+.

The England’s tour of India includes a series of five tests which TNT Sports will broadcast through to February 2028.

The Warner Bros. Discovery and BT joint venture recently broadcasted England Women’s cricket tour of India which saw the England team take the win. As part of the new deal, TNT Sports will also showcase every red ball and white ball international series played in India for the next five years.

Rival broadcaster, Sky Sports, in a previous deal England & Wales Cricket Board acquired the exclusive rights to all of England home Tests, ODIs and T20s, women’s matches and county cricket. Meanwhile, TNT Sports airs away England games, New Zealand and Australia cricket matches, the Caribbean Premier League, among more.

TNT Sports is currently sports rights holder to the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Investec Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, Cricket, UFC, Boxing and WWE.