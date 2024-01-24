Kosovo’s Telekom i Kosovës adds DigitAlb to Vala TV offering

Kosovo’s leading fixed telco Telekom i Kosovës, which operates under the Vala brand, has signed a deal with Albanian pay TV player DigitAlb that gives the telco the right to broadcast DigitAlb channels in Kosovo as part of its TV Vala offering for the next two years.

Telekom i Kosovës subscribers will be offered a range of leading Albanian-language channels including Top Channel, Klan Shqipëria and Klan Maqedonia, alongside top European football leagues, movies, series, educational programmes and documentaries. Popular shows include Big Brother VIP 3, which will be available to Kosovan screens exclusively through TV Vala alongside other channels of the DigitAlb platform, in addition to those of another Albanian pay TV service, Tring, with which Telekom i Kosovës had a previous arrangement.

Sports content includes the English Premier League, the German Bundesliga, the Italian League Serie A, Dutch Eredivisie, the FA Cup, the Coupe de France and more.

TV content will be offered through the telco’s OTT TV Vala box platform and devices, which offer the ability to watch the 25 most watched channels up to seven days back and provide access to a broad VOD offering.

TV Vala allows access on several devices at the same time.

TV Vala is now also available without a physical device box through the TV Vala application on smart TVs, tablets or smartphone for customers who sign up at the telco’s points of sale.

DigitAlb was previously licensed to a number of cable operators in Kosovo.