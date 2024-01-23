Thema and SPI International team up for Latin American market

Canal+ Group-owned content and channel distributor Thema has struck a strategic agreement with sister company SPI International for representation and distribution of its channels in Latin America. The agreement is part of Canal+’s global expansion plans and comes as a result of the purchase and definitive acquisition of SPI International last year.

The alliance will allow Thema America to represent and distribute the channels in SPI International’s content portfolio throughout the region, including FunBox UHD, FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon, FightBox, DocuBox, Fast&FunBox, FashionBox, Erox, Eroxxx, and360TuneBox.

“We are thrilled to grow our thematic channel offering through this alliance with SPI International to represent and distribute its renowned channels throughout Latin America. Joining the forces of such a strong sister company to Canal+, which has 25 years of experience in the international distribution of film and television content, will allow us to expand our business and strengthen our brand presence, while we expand our television entertainment offering to a market of some 600 million viewers in this region,” said Carlos Fernandez, CEO of Thema America.

“We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Thema’s seasoned team, expanding from the Asia Pacific to Latin America, introducing a curated catalogue of channels tailored for diverse tastes to new audiences. This strategic partnership with another Canal+ company, opens up exciting new horizons to broaden the reach of our content in the region,” said Murat Muratoglu, Head of Distribution at SPI International.