Stingray launches five FAST channels on Xiaomi TV+

Music and video content outfit, Stingray, is launching five FAST channels on streaming platform Xiaomi TV+, in partnership with Canal+ channel provider, Thema.

The raft of channels are available on all Android TVs via the Xiaomi TV+ app in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK.

Stingray Naturescape combines striking scenery and close-ups with soundtracks to provide a calming and immersive viewing experience. Qello Concerts by Stingray provides full-length concert films and documentaries featuring popular artists. Stingray Karaoke is a live karaoke channel which viewers can sing along to songs. Stingray Classica houses classical music concerts, operas, and ballets from renowned venues around the world. While, Stingray CMusic reinvents music videos to deliver a modernised version of classical music.

Stingray’s portfolio of channel launches on Xiaomi’s FAST platform, Xiaomi TV+, which hosts more than 600 channels.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Xiaomi TV+, a partner renowned for its extensive reach, to deliver our diverse portfolio to viewers,” said David Purdy, chief revenue officer of Stingray. “This collaboration not only emphasizes our dedication to providing high-quality music experiences but also significantly broadens our audience, allowing us to bring our premier music content to more people than ever before.”

“We are glad to see that users from some key European markets are able to enjoy the premium music experience brought by Xiaomi TV+ and Stingray. Both parties have committed to revealing the beauty of the music world to TV audiences, letting people have a better and smarter life through innovative technology. We also believe that our cooperation is a good example to demonstrate the business potential of smart TV content services,” said Pengxuan Yin, MiTV director, internet business department, Xiaomi.