TheSoul launches three new channels on rlaxx TV

Digital studio and content provider, TheSoul Publishing, has added three new channels to Zeasn-owned free ad-supported streaming platform, rlaxx TV.

The trio of channels 5-Minute Crafts, 123Go!, and Bright Side joins rlaxx TV’s wide portfolio of content. TheSoul FAST offering will debut on the AVOD platform in English language, with plans to expand to German and Spanish languages in the representative countries.

5-Minute Crafts delivers practical life hacks and DIY creations, while 123Go! offers playful challenges and comedic content. Whereas, Bright Side which later joins the platform provides viewers with fascinating facts and inspiring stories.

“Those short 5-Minute Crafts® videos on social media? I can’t get enough of them! Now, I’m excited that our viewers can dive into all of the channels’ great content on the big screen with rlaxx TV.” said Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV.

TheSoul operates in more than 70 countries, showcasing brands in 21 different languages, which are distributed through a social media-driven cross-platform network. Among its other raft of channels are Avocado Couple, La La Life, Teen-Z, Baby Zoo, Slick Slime Sam, and Polar.

“TheSoul Publishing is excited to bring our content to rlaxx TV. The partnership will not only allow our millions of viewers to find their favourite shows on a new platform, but it will also allow us to further expand our audience to a host of new fans,” said Jonathan Shrank, Head of Broadcast Content Distribution, TheSoul Publishing

rlaxx TV is available in 27 countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, France, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Iceland, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Kenya.