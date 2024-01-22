TheSoul appoints Aleksandra Sulimko COO

Cyprus-based content provider, TheSoul Publishing, has named Aleksandra Sulimko as chief operating officer.

Sulimko is promoted from her previous role chief human resources officer at the company. In the new role, she will oversee TheSoul’s operational strategies and management practices.

She will be responsible for the company’s overall project management framework, improving corporate governance, driving high-priority projects, streamlining business workflows, and enhancing internal communications. The chief will also focus on transforming the organisation, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and ensuring alignment across TheSoul Publishing’s global operations.

Prior to joining the media outfit in 2020, Sulimko held stints at trading company Exness and Japan Tobacco International.

Arthur Mamedov, CEO of TheSoul Publishing, said: “Aleksandra’s transition to COO is a natural progression of her outstanding work and dedication to TheSoul. Her ability to navigate complex organizational challenges and her commitment to our culture make her the ideal leader to drive our operational strategy. We are excited to see the positive changes she will bring in her new capacity, and I am certain she will transition into an exceptional COO.”

Sulimko said: “I’m genuinely thrilled to start this chapter as TheSoul Publishing’s COO. My journey here has been filled with incredible experiences, and I’m excited to bring a more personal touch to our operations. It’s not just about strategies and processes; it’s about our people, their passions, and how we can all come together to create something truly special.”