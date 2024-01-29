SPI International content lands on Nxtdigital India

SPI International’s brands Dizi channel and the FilmBox+ streaming service lands on pan-Indian media platform, Nxtdigital India

In a new partnership with the Canal+ content provider, Nxtdigital’s subscribers will have access to SPI’s Turkish drama channel Dizi, in Hindi through the VAS Bouquet package and available on-demand via the FilmBox+ platform. Nxtdigital customers will also be able to watch film titles via the FilmBox Arthouse channel on the FilmBox+ streaming service.

Nxtdigital is the digital media arm of Hinduja Global Solutions. The platform delivers television services via digital cable and the country’s only Headend-In-The-Sky satellite platform under the brand names INDigital and Nxtdigital, respectively.

N.K. Rouse, Nxtdigital COO, said, “It is a great time to get new internationally acclaimed content for the Indian masses when the world is coming closer. This partnership is a great way for us to give more value to our customers and bring them renowned content at their fingertips. The Dizi channel and the FilmBox+ partnership is a step ahead for Nxtdigital to provide quality entertainment to our customers on demand and open content avenues of the world for them.”

SPI said Khalid Khan, CEO of India Spark played a key role in the partnership between SPI International and Nxtdigital.

He said: “We observed the growing preference of Indian viewers for Turkish content over the past few years. Recognizing a significant opportunity here, we collaborated with SPI International to dub their content in Hindi. As a viewer, I believe this marks a ground-breaking moment for all of us — it could potentially be the first Turkish channel entirely dubbed in Hindi. Furthermore, FilmBox Arthouse will be a cinephile’s dream. It will offer a collection of timeless classics from legendary directors like Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini, and more.”