FlixSnip launches on Airtel Uganda

Short-form content platform FlixSnip and mobile streaming tech partner Ready Media Africa have struck a deal to place FlixSnip’s content will now be on Airtel TV, part of Airtel Uganda.

The move marks FlixSnip’s debut in the East African market.

FlixSnip offers a collection of short-form content spanning

various genres including movies and series, lifestyle segments, documentaries and live news.

FlixSnip said Airtel TV would offer launch on Airtel TV a curated selection tailored to local preferences in its live TV and VOD offerings.

To access the dedicated FlixSnip section on the Airtel TV app, users need a registered Airtel SIM, a data-enabled device, and an Airtel data bundle. Subscription is free.

“We are excited to bring FlixSnip to Airtel TV and introduce East African audiences to a world of captivating short-form content. Our international curated library is designed to resonate with viewers of all ages and preferences. This launch represents a significant step in our mission to make premium short-form entertainment accessible to audiences worldwide,” said Sebastien Perioche, FlixSnip’s founder and CEO.