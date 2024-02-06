BBC unveils Six Nations broadcast plans

UK pubcaster, BBC, has unveiled its broadcast plans of the international men’s rugby tournament, Six Nations, which is currently underway.

The BBC is showing live match coverage, comprehensive highlights and expert analysis throughout the Men’s Six Nations 2024 across its linear channel BBC1 and free streaming service BBC iPlayer

The rugby competition kicked off on the weekend with opening game Wales v Scotland. The next matches for the upcoming weeks includes, Scotland v France (February 10), Scotland v England (February 24), Wales v France (March 10) and Wales v Italy (March 16).

Sport presenter Gabby Logan will spearhead live coverage of Six Nations across BBC1 and BBC iPlayer. She is joined by two-time British and Irish Lions captain, Sam Warburton, England’s 2003 World Cup winning captain, Martin Johnson, former Scotland captain, John Barclay, Wales former player, Jonathan Davies, and Scotland’s record-points holder, Chris Paterson, who make up the punditry and co-commentary team. England’s 2016 Grand Slam winning captain Dylan Hartley, former France international Ben Kayser and Italian former player Sergio Parisse, will also feature across BBC Sport’s coverage of the Six Nations.

As part of its coverage, all 15 matches will be available for listening on BBC Sounds across BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. While, key clips, in-depth expert analysis, full match reports and live text commentary from the tournament will also be available on the BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app as well as BBC News.

The free-to-air broadcaster has also secured the rights to the U20s Six Nations, with games from the tournament to air live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.