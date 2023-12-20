SPI International in deal with Vodafone Ireland

Canal+-owned channel and streamer distributor SPI International has signed a new channel distribution deal with Vodafone Ireland that will bring a raft of thematic channels to the cable operator’s Irish audience.

Channels coming to the Vodafone Ireland platform include FilmBox Arthouse, DocuBox, Gametoon and Dizi.

The complete list of channels included in the deal are: FilmBox Arthouse which carries world cinema from directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and others; Dizi, the Turkish drama channel; DocuBox which broadcasts documentaries; FashionBox, which provides content on fashion trends and style, Fast&FunBox, which offers programming dedicated to adrenaline sports; FightBox, which broadcasts combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage; Gametoon which is dedicated to gaming content and esports; FunBox UHD, which broadcasts documentaries and lifestyle programming and 360 TuneBox, which presents new music with emerging artists.

‘’We are thrilled to provide an enhanced entertainment experience by delivering a diverse range of channels to our longstanding partner, Vodafone, spanning various territories including the latest addition, Ireland,’’ said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

“We are very excited to introduce 9 high quality linear channels to our refreshed lineup and offer a wide variety of great entertainment content from SPI International in various genres such as movies, knowledge, music and sport. This is a great addition to our recently launched VodafoneTV Play which is the all-in-one smart entertainment hub and soundbar,” said Marton Lennert, Head of Entertainment and Devices at Vodafone Ireland.