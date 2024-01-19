Pluto TV unveils Super Bowl FAST channel

Paramount Global’s FAST operator Pluto TV has launched a Super Bowl themed channel ahead of the annual NFL championship game.

The NFL Super Bowl Classics channel features past NFL Super Bowl archives and specials centered on the American adored sport in the lead up to the to Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

The limited channel launched on January 18, located in the sport category on Pluto TV and will run until February 21. Pluto TV previously launched the NFL Channel in 2019 featuring live game day coverage, NFL game replays, original shows and series.

In addition to full game replays, NFL Super Bowl Classics is hosting NFL Films programming, docu-series and other content highlighting the sport’s legacy. These include History of the Super Bowl which explores how the Super Bowl was invented and its evolution to become a worldwide sensation, and retrospectives from NFL Throwback on defining moments and players such as ‘Greatest Super Bowl Finishes,’ ‘Ranking every Super Bowl MVP Performance,’ and ‘Craziest Super Bowl Plays of All Time.’

“Thanks to our incredible partners at the NFL, we have the opportunity to offer a window into NFL history and we know audiences will be thrilled, no matter what team they root for,” said Amy Kuessner, EVP of programming for Pluto TV. “The addition of ‘NFL Super Bowl Classics’ channel to Pluto TV’s lineup allows fans to discover and relive those unforgettable games and moments in one place- all for free.”

CBS Sports will also provide multiplatform coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.