Cineverse launches Dog Whisperer channel on Amazon Freevee

Streaming technology and entertainment company, Cineverse, has launched themed FAST channel – Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan on streaming platform, Amazon Freevee.

The channel will be home to all nine seasons and over 160 episodes of the Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan series. The animal show featured on the National Geographic channel, which according to the company attracted more than 10 million viewers per week.

Cineverse secured the US and Canadian rights to distribute the series from Dog Whisperer Productions in 2023.

The company also leveraged Matchpoint Dispatch’s audience management platform for the launch of the channel.

Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service for film titles and TV shows, including original productions and FAST channels for free. All FAST Channels available on Freevee are available via the Freevee app, within Fire TV and Prime Video.

Dog Whisperer is the ninth channel from Cineverse’s portfolio to launch on Amazon Freevee. It joins Cineverse’s The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Dove Channel, Midnight Pulp, Nacelle Pop, Real Madrid TV, RetroCrush and Screambox TV.

“Cesar Millan is a one-of-a-kind talent with the unique ability to connect with animals and animal lovers alike in a compelling, entertaining way. We are delighted to offer new and existing Dog Whisperer fans the opportunity to watch this FAST Channel on Amazon Freevee,” said Cineverse executive vice president of partnerships Marc Rashba. “Thanks to the team behind our Matchpoint technology suite, and our internal and external partners, we were able to bring this new channel to life in a fast and efficient manner. We look forward to adding even more distribution in the coming months.”