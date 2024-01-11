FilmBox Hungary launches dedicated feed

Channel operator, SPI International, is launching an upgraded version of FilmBox channel in Hungary as part of a partnership with advertising outfit, RTL Saleshouse.

The new version of the FilmBox channel is a local dedicated feed which will feature an enhanced content selection in the Central European country.

RTL Saleshouse will facilitate the Canal+ company with advertising sales and viewership measurement to support the FilmBox Hungary relaunch.

The new dedicated feed in Hungary comes following a similar move by SPI in the Czech market in 2018.

The content provider recently acquired titles from Paramount Global and Prorom for FilmBox channels in Central and Eastern Europe including Hungary. The roster of films include Elton John biopic Rocketman and sci-fi action thriller Gemini Man, About My Father and Everywhere All At Once.

FilmBox is SPI’s flagship film brand that includes film channels – FilmBox, FilmBox Premium, FilmBox Extra, FilmBox Stars, and FilmBox Arthouse. The brand also offers the complementary SVOD service, FilmBox+, which combines the “lean-back” and on-demand viewing experiences by providing instant access to an extensive VOD catalog and live channels on any internet-connected device, according to the media company.

“We’re dedicated to enhancing FilmBox’s value proposition across key regions like Hungary, through individual feeds featuring enriched content selections. Our next goal was to find a partner who embodies the spirit of FilmBox and can collaborate effectively within SPI’s corporate structure. RTL Saleshouse fulfils these requirements, and I am excited to commence our collaboration,” said Tamás Fülöp, Regional Director of SPI International.

“The renewed FilmBox channel fits perfectly into our portfolio, and we are very proud to launch and build the advertising sales channel together,” added Zsófia Demeter, Ad Sales director, RTL Saleshouse.