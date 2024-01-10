M7 Deutschland expands partnership with Tele Columbus

German Canal+ company M7 Deutschland has entered into a new multi-year agreement with local cable operator Tele Columbus.

The expanded and extended partnership, gives Tele Columbus’ brand PŸUR the licence rights for the distribution of a range of pay-TV and foreign language programmes for its cable customers.

The rights also include additional interactive functions that allow viewers to restart, pause, time-shift and view the current programme up to seven days in arrears.

Tele Colombus said PŸUR is utilising the extended rights for flexible, contemporary TV usage on its recently launched hybrid TV and streaming platform PŸUR TV HD, which combines live TV and on-demand offerings.

“We are proud of our 15-year partnership with PŸUR, which guarantees cable customers a diverse, attractive programme offering, and are delighted to be supporting PŸUR with licensing rights for PŸUR TV HD – a hybrid platform that demonstrates the great potential that lies in cable television,” said Marco Hellberg, managing director of Eviso Germany GmbH, the M7 business partner in Germany.

“The most attractive content, combined with a variety of new functionalities, form the basis for our new PŸUR TV HD platform and provide a new television experience for our customers,” added Jochen Busch, chief consumer officer at PŸUR.