beIN Sports launches on Prime Video Australia

Melissa Kasule

In a new deal with media giant Amazon, the Qatar-based sports operator beIN Sports has launched on streaming platform Prime Video in Australia.

beINbeIN SPORTS will be available as a paid monthly add-on subscription priced at AUD $14.99 per month via Prime Video Channels, with a seven-day free trial.

The launch makes beIN Sports the first standalone live sports channel for the service locally.

The platform will showcase over 3,500 live sport events per year, including Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, the Carabao Cup, Scottish Premiership, Scottish Professional Football League,  Africa Cup of Nations, the ATP, WTA Tours, and the European Rugby Union.

“This new partnership with beIN SPORTS is an exciting step forward for Prime Video’s sports offering, and gives our customers more choice of the best live and on-demand sports, all in one place,” said Hushidar Kharas, head of Amazon Prime Video Australia and New Zealand. “We know our Australian customers are obsessed with live sport, and the add-on of beIN SPORTS via Prime Video Channels will unlock thousands of marquee events for football, tennis, and rugby enthusiasts.”

“This partnership with Prime Video Channels marks a significant milestone for beIN SPORTS as we continue to enhance the sports viewing experience for fans in Australia. Through this exciting alliance, we are not only expanding our reach but also ensuring that the sports community have unparalleled access to our premium and exclusive sports coverage,” said Mike Kerr, managing director, beIN Asia Pacific. “We remain deeply committed to serving the passionate fans in the region and look forward to working closely with Prime Video Channels to reach new audiences and elevate engagement by providing a top-notch sports entertainment experience.”

