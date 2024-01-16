FilmRise expands FAST and AVOD rights to ITV Studios content

US-based streaming network FilmRise has picked up and extended its streaming rights to over 5,000 hours of ITV Studios’ programming.

The expanded deal with the UK-based producer and distributor includes the renewal of franchises of unscripted content across home & garden, lifestyle, true crime, competition and reality genres.

Reality cooking series Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, both featuring celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey is among the renewed shows. FilmRise manages six FAST Channels for Hell’s Kitchen in North America and seven FAST Channels for Hell’s Kitchen/Kitchen Nightmares in the US.

Among the roster of programmes also includes 3,000 hours of new content such as comedy series Brassic, seasons one and two of historical drama Romulus, British crime show Prime Suspect, Upstairs, Downstairs, hit series Nanny 911 and The Hotel Inspector.

Max Einhorn, SVP acquisitions & co-productions at FilmeRise, said: “With the expansion of this deal with ITV Studios, we are positioning ourselves as a key player to further distribute exceptional British drama and non-scripted content to the US FAST and AVOD audience. We are very proud that ITV Studios recognizes our ongoing dedication to share their content with our wide customer base.”

Rob Kaplan, SVP sales, US & global accounts and global partnerships at ITV Studios, added: “FilmRise has done an impeccable job of reaching audiences and successfully monetizing many of ITV Studios’ most popular titles in the rapidly evolving digital content ecosystem. They continue to provide viewers with a myriad of access points to easily discover and enjoy our programs for free. We are thrilled to meaningfully expand our long-standing collaboration with such a respected partner.”