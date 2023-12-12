FilmRise rolls out channels on Samsung TV Plus across European markets

US-based film and television content studio and streaming network FilmRise has partnered with FAST operator Samsung TV Plus rollout its channels across Europe.

FilmRise branded and single IP series channels will launch on Samsung TV Plus‘ CTVs and Galaxy devices in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, and Italy.

The roster of channels includes Adromeda, Forensic Files, FilmRise Free Series and Highway to Heaven, among more.

The company said it plans a major expansion into additional territories throughout the European and international markets.

Daniel Gagliardi, VP, digital distribution and business development at FilmRise said: “This partnership not only marks the debut of FilmRise content on their connected devices in this region, but also showcases the versatility of our extensive library. The breadth and depth of programming that we offer allows us to tailor content to the unique viewing preferences of different territories. We look forward to offering additional markets around the world access to our content.”

Jennifer Batty, head of content acquisition for Samsung TV Plus Europe added: “As an early adopter of streaming and having one of the largest footprints in the industry, we were able to successfully offer the vast European audience a plethora of content that they could watch anytime for free via our FAST channels.”